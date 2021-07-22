-
-
Ben Crane shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Ben Crane hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Crane finished his round tied for 146th at 4 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Crane got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Crane's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Crane had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crane to 3 over for the round.
Crane got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 4 over for the round.
-
-