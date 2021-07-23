-
Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Beau Hossler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hossler's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
