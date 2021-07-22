-
Austin Eckroat putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Austin Eckroat hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his round tied for 139th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Austin Eckroat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Eckroat's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
Eckroat got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.
