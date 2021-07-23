-
Austin Cook shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
Austin Cook hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 153rd at 7 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cook's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cook's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cook missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 7 over for the round.
