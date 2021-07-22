  • Angus Flanagan shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

  • Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Angus Flanagan talks about battling nerves at the beginning of his PGA TOUR career and how past experiences have helped him grow and feel more confident heading into his second appearance at TPC Twin Cities.
    Interviews

    Angus Flanagan on feeling prepared before 3M Open

    Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Angus Flanagan talks about battling nerves at the beginning of his PGA TOUR career and how past experiences have helped him grow and feel more confident heading into his second appearance at TPC Twin Cities.