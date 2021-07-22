-
Angus Flanagan shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Angus Flanagan on feeling prepared before 3M Open
Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Angus Flanagan talks about battling nerves at the beginning of his PGA TOUR career and how past experiences have helped him grow and feel more confident heading into his second appearance at TPC Twin Cities.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Angus Flanagan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Flanagan finished his round tied for 114th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Flanagan's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flanagan to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Flanagan hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flanagan to 2 under for the round.
Flanagan got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flanagan to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Flanagan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Flanagan to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Flanagan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flanagan to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Flanagan's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Flanagan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Flanagan to 1 over for the round.
