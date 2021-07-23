-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Andrew Putnam hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 150th at 5 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 5 over for the round.
-
-