-
-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Andrew Landry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 79th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Landry had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
-
-