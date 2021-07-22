-
Adam Schenk delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schenk finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Scott Stallings; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Cameron Tringale, Chris Baker, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Adam Schenk chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Adam Schenk at even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 192 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Schenk had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
Schenk missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
