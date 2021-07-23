-
Bogey-free 1-under 70 by Adam Long in the first round at the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Long finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-5 18th, Adam Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
