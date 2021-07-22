-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
