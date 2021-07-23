In his first round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the par-5 12th, Baddeley chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Baddeley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.