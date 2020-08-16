Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Johnson finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Zach Johnson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Johnson hit his 249 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.