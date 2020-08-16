  • Will Gordon posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Gordon makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.