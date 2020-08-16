-
Will Gordon posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Gordon finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 2nd at 18 under; and Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Will Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gordon to 1 under for the round.
