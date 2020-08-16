Wesley Bryan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bryan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bryan's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan had a 237 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Bryan hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.