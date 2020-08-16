In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Doc Redman; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; and Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under.

Simpson got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.