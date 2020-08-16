  • Webb Simpson shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Wyndham

