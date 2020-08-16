Vincent Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 39th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Vincent Whaley chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Vincent Whaley at even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Whaley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

Whaley tee shot went 188 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.