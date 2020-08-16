In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 13th at 15 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Duncan hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 2 under for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.