  • Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan birdies No. 13 in Round 4 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.