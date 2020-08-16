-
Troy Merritt putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Troy Merritt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Troy Merritt's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Merritt hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Merritt's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt had a 227 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
