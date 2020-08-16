-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 2nd at 18 under; and Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
