In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Lewis's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Lewis had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lewis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lewis's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lewis hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.