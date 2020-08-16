-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
