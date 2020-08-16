-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gooch hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
