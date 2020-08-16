In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Im's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Im's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 47-foot putt for eagle. This put Im at 5 under for the round.