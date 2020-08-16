  • Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 46-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's 46-foot eagle putt at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 46-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.