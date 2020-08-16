-
Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; and Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kim's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
