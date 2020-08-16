In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 21st at 12 under; Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim, Jim Herman, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Russell Henley, Zach Johnson, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 6th at 15 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lowry hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lowry's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lowry's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 3 under for the round.