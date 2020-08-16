-
Sergio Garcia putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Sergio Garcia got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Garcia's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Garcia's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Garcia had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
