In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 75th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

Muñoz hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.