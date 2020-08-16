-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 75th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
Muñoz hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.
