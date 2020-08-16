In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 27th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Power got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Power's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Power chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Power at 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Power hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Power had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Power suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.