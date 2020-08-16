Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stallings's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stallings hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 192 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.