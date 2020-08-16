Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Piercy's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.