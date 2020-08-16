Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Brown had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Brown's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Brown hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Brown's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.