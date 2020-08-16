In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 14th at 15 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 20 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 19 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Sam Burns's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Burns's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.