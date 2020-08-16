-
Ryan Brehm shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 33rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Brehm's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
Brehm tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
