Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour birdies No. 7 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, Jim Herman, and Billy Horschel are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 6th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Armour had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
