-
-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Knox birdies No. 5 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round in 73rd at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Knox's tee shot went 184 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Knox's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.