Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Russell Henley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

Henley hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Henley hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.