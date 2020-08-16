-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 31st at 9 under; Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under; and Doc Redman is in 4th at 17 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Sloan had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sloan's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
