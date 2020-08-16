In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 15th at 14 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Oppenheim's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.