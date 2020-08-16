Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 37th at 8 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cabrera Bello's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cabrera Bello at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cabrera Bello at 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.