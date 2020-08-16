-
-
Peter Uihlein shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
Peter Uihlein hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 74th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Uihlein got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 over for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.