In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Malnati's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's tee shot went 189 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.