Paul Casey putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 33rd at 9 under; Jim Herman, Si Woo Kim, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim, Mark Hubbard, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Russell Henley, Sungjae Im, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 15 under.
After a tee shot onto the 174-yard par-3 green third, Paul Casey suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Casey's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.
