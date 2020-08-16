In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 57th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.