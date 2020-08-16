-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Jim Herman, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
