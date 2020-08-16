In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Reed hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 6th at 16 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 20 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 19 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Patrick Reed's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Reed's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.