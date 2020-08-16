In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round in 77th at 6 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lashley's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lashley's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.