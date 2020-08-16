  • Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Michael Gligic birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham

