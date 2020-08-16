-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 60th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
Gligic had a 364-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gligic hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
