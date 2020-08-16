-
Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthias Schwab nearly aces No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Schwab's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.
