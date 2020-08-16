Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, NeSmith's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.