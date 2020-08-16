In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Jones's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Jones's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Jones hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Jones chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 6 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.